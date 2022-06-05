UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Inspects Price Control Activities In Different Areas Of City

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Commissioner inspects price control activities in different areas of city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Sunday visited various places of the city including Sahulat Bazaar, Grains Market, Sasta Atta Points, Flour Mill on Railway Road and others and reviewed the price control activities in the city.

The  sale of food items, vegetables, fruits, flour, chicken and agricultural fertilizers should be ensured at fixed rates.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth and Deputy Director Food also accompanied the Commissioner Bahawalpur Division.

During his visit to Sahulat Bazaar, the commissioner reviewed the prices of food items including vegetables, fruits, poultry shops, cheap flour point and agriculture fair price shops.

He directed that all measures should be taken to save the people from artificial inflation and not a single minute should be spared to pass on the benefits of subsidy provided by the Punjab government on essential food items to the people.

The commissioner also inspected cheap flour points at Farid Gate and Khatame Nabuwat Chowk. He directed that uninterrupted supply of flour on regular basis at official rates should be ensured properly.

The commissioner inspected the flour mill located on Railway Road and also reviewed the process of supply of wheat and flour at discounted rates by the government including stock register of the mill.

The commissioner Bahawalpur Division also inspected the stores of various fertilizer dealers in the grain market Bahawalpur and reviewed the process of availability of agricultural fertilizers at the official rate.

On this occasion, the commissioner inquired about the availability of fertilizers at fixed rates from the farmers who came to buy fertilizers in the grain market.

He said the process of uninterrupted supply of agricultural fertilizers at the rates fixed by the government would be continued. He said that strict legal action would be taken against the overpricing and hoarding of fertilizers. He further said that implementation of government measures would be ensured to provide all possible relief to the people.

The commissioner directed that price control magistrates should make their monitoring process more effective and deal with illegal hoarders with strict attitude.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Agriculture Visit Road Sale Bahawalpur Buy Price Sunday Market All From Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

10 hours ago
 Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above ' ..

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above 'party politics', become symbol ..

18 hours ago
 Govt taking tough decisions in larger national int ..

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashood

18 hours ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

19 hours ago
 Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing G ..

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing Grain Issue During Lavrov's Vis ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.