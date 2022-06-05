Commissioner inspects price control activities in different areas of city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Sunday visited various places of the city including Sahulat Bazaar, Grains Market, Sasta Atta Points, Flour Mill on Railway Road and others and reviewed the price control activities in the city.

The sale of food items, vegetables, fruits, flour, chicken and agricultural fertilizers should be ensured at fixed rates.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth and Deputy Director Food also accompanied the Commissioner Bahawalpur Division.

During his visit to Sahulat Bazaar, the commissioner reviewed the prices of food items including vegetables, fruits, poultry shops, cheap flour point and agriculture fair price shops.

He directed that all measures should be taken to save the people from artificial inflation and not a single minute should be spared to pass on the benefits of subsidy provided by the Punjab government on essential food items to the people.

The commissioner also inspected cheap flour points at Farid Gate and Khatame Nabuwat Chowk. He directed that uninterrupted supply of flour on regular basis at official rates should be ensured properly.

The commissioner inspected the flour mill located on Railway Road and also reviewed the process of supply of wheat and flour at discounted rates by the government including stock register of the mill.

The commissioner Bahawalpur Division also inspected the stores of various fertilizer dealers in the grain market Bahawalpur and reviewed the process of availability of agricultural fertilizers at the official rate.

On this occasion, the commissioner inquired about the availability of fertilizers at fixed rates from the farmers who came to buy fertilizers in the grain market.

He said the process of uninterrupted supply of agricultural fertilizers at the rates fixed by the government would be continued. He said that strict legal action would be taken against the overpricing and hoarding of fertilizers. He further said that implementation of government measures would be ensured to provide all possible relief to the people.

The commissioner directed that price control magistrates should make their monitoring process more effective and deal with illegal hoarders with strict attitude.