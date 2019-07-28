Commissioner inspects prices in Sunday Bazaars

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Asif Bilal Lodhi visited Township Model Sunday Bazaar and inspected prices of fruits, vegetables, chicken meat, sugar and floor bags being sold there.

The commissioner visited stalls of commodities and asked customers about prices and facilities being provided to them.

He also expressed dissatisfaction over high prices of fruits and vegetables.

He ordered for initiating stern action against profiteers for violating the price Act. He said that prices of essential items should be reduced more than five rupees per kilogram as compared to the open market.