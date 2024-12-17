Open Menu

Commissioner Inspects Proposed Sites For Spring Plantation Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Commissioner inspects proposed sites for Spring Plantation Drive

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah, under Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami Agenda program here Tuesday conducted inspection of proposed sites allocated for upcoming Spring Plantation Drive.

He directed the authorities concerned to furnish accurate data and required quantity of seeds and plants in the coming meeting coupled with advance plan of action to facilitate forest department.

He also directed authorities to forward their plans and proposals related to plantation plan. On this occasion, he was told that support of the local population for protection of plants has already been ensured.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner Kohat Division also chaired a review meeting on the performance of the first day of the polio campaign. He reviewed the goals set for success of the polio campaign and issued directions to make efforts for its success.

