Commissioner Inspects Public Service Facilities In Bhalwal
April 26, 2025
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzaib Awan, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, paid a surprise visit to tehsil Bhalwal to inspect public service facilities.
The visit began with an inspection of the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, where the commissioner and deputy commissioner reviewed the medical services being provided to patients, the availability of medicines, emergency services, staff attendance, and overall cleanliness arrangements.
The commissioner personally visited different wards, interacted with patients, and listened to their concerns regarding the healthcare services. He strictly instructed the hospital administration to ensure uninterrupted and quality medical treatment for all patients and to provide all government-supplied medicines free of cost.
Following the hospital visit, the commissioner toured the Model Cart Market (Model Rehri Bazaar) in Bhalwal.
He inspected the organisation of shops, cleanliness, lighting arrangements, and public facilities. He also spoke with citizens shopping in the market to gather feedback on the available amenities.
Additionally, the commissioner and deputy commissioner conducted a detailed inspection of the city's sanitation system. They reviewed the activities being carried out by the Sargodha Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) under the ongoing "Clean Punjab" campaign. Commissioner Jehanzaib Awan said that the vision of the Punjab government was to provide the best possible facilities and a clean environment to the public. He warned officers to perform their duties with utmost honesty and dedication, and to prioritize the prompt resolution of public complaints.
The commissioner further stated that surprise visits will continue, and strict action would be taken against officials who fail to improve performance standards.
