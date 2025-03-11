Open Menu

Commissioner Inspects Ramadan Bazaars, Examination Centres In Nankana Sahib

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Commissioner inspects Ramadan bazaars, examination centres in Nankana Sahib

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood on Tuesday conducted inspections of Ramadan Bazaars, examination centers, and the pay order distribution process during his visit to the three tehsils of District Nankana Sahib – Sangla Hill, Shahkot, and Nankana.

During his visit to Ramadan Bazaars, the commissioner checked the quality and pricing of vegetables, fruits, chicken, sugar, and other essential items. He also inspected weighing scales at various stalls to ensure fair transactions. While interacting with the public and media representatives, he expressed satisfaction with the arrangements and noted that citizens were shopping comfortably without overcrowding or long queues.

He emphasized that, as per Punjab Chief Minister’s directives, the government has ensured top-quality arrangements in Ramadan Bazaars and that regular inspections will continue to maintain high standards. He reaffirmed that market committees, district administration, and focal persons are actively working to provide efficient services in Ramadan Bazaars. The Primary goal of model market visits is to ensure 100 percent facilities for citizens during Ramadan.

The commissioner also visited the Matric Examination Center in Nankana Sahib to review the examination process and ensure smooth operations.

Recent Stories

Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Ord ..

Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!

1 hour ago
 Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’ ..

Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area

1 hour ago
 Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts i ..

Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health

3 hours ago
 Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract f ..

Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3

3 hours ago
 Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 bill ..

Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024

3 hours ago
 TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water projec ..

TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan

3 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe l ..

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..

4 hours ago
 China expands low-altitude economy as key growth d ..

China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver

4 hours ago
 US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist ..

US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil

4 hours ago
 NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialize ..

NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”

4 hours ago
 TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million ca ..

TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024

4 hours ago
 In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE Preside ..

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan