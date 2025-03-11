Commissioner inspects Ramadan bazaars, examination centres in Nankana Sahib

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood on Tuesday conducted inspections of Ramadan Bazaars, examination centers, and the pay order distribution process during his visit to the three tehsils of District Nankana Sahib – Sangla Hill, Shahkot, and Nankana.

During his visit to Ramadan Bazaars, the commissioner checked the quality and pricing of vegetables, fruits, chicken, sugar, and other essential items. He also inspected weighing scales at various stalls to ensure fair transactions. While interacting with the public and media representatives, he expressed satisfaction with the arrangements and noted that citizens were shopping comfortably without overcrowding or long queues.

He emphasized that, as per Punjab Chief Minister’s directives, the government has ensured top-quality arrangements in Ramadan Bazaars and that regular inspections will continue to maintain high standards. He reaffirmed that market committees, district administration, and focal persons are actively working to provide efficient services in Ramadan Bazaars. The Primary goal of model market visits is to ensure 100 percent facilities for citizens during Ramadan.

The commissioner also visited the Matric Examination Center in Nankana Sahib to review the examination process and ensure smooth operations.