Commissioner Inspects Route Of Mourning Procession

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Commissioner inspects route of mourning procession

Commissioner Lahore Division Capt (retd) Usman Younis on Friday inspected the route of main procession of Youm-e-Shahadat Hazrat Ali (AS) and reviewed the security and municipal arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Capt (retd) Usman Younis on Friday inspected the route of main procession of Youm-e-Shahadat Hazrat Ali (AS) and reviewed the security and municipal arrangements.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Umar Sher Chattha, DIG Operations Dr Abid Khan accompanied him.

The authorities were briefed on the arrangements for the main procession which will be taken out from Mubarak Heveli and culminate at Karbala Gamay Shah after passing through its traditional route.

During the briefing it was informed that along with the cameras of Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA), additional cameras would also be installed and more than 4,000 police officers and personnel would perform duties for the security of main procession.

It was further briefed that the route of the main procession would be exempted from load shedding. Additional generators would also be available. The commissioner directed all allied departments to ensure last moment inspection of the route for the sake of foolproof security.

