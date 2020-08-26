UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Inspects Route Of Muharram Procession

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

Commissioner inspects route of Muharram procession

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Wednesday has inspected route of Muharram procession.

He said the best possible arrangements for Muharram procession have been panned and peaceful atmosphere would be ensured.

He said all district departments will cooperate with other departments to maintain peaceful atmosphere in the area.

He directed district administrations to ensure the observance of coronavirus SOPs and ensure the use of face masks for every participant of Muharram procession. The special cell in the DC office will minutely monitor the activities of gathering and Muharram procession through CTTV cameras.

