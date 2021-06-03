UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Inspects RWMC's 'Kidmat Ap Ki Dahliz Par' Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 12:36 AM

Commissioner inspects RWMC's 'Kidmat Ap Ki Dahliz Par' campaign

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Gulzar Hussain Shah on Wednesday visited Mukha Singh State, Committee Chowk area. He visited the streets of the area and inspected the sanitation arrangements under 'Kidmat Ap Ki Dahliz Par' campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Gulzar Hussain Shah on Wednesday visited Mukha Singh State, Committee Chowk area. He visited the streets of the area and inspected the sanitation arrangements under 'Kidmat Ap Ki Dahliz Par' campaign.

Managing Director (MD) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Owais Tarar also accompanied him.

The Commissioner inquired from the people of the area about the steps taken under the 'Kidmat Ap Ki Dahliz par' program.

On the occasion, awareness pamphlets were also distributed among the citizens about the program.

He urged the citizens to come forward and play a role to make the campaign a success and get registered their complaints through the mobile app launched under the program. The Chief Minister Punjab has made the government departments accountable to the people through the program 'Kidmat Ap Ki Dahliz Par', he added.

The Commissioner directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against those violating the rules and dumping building solid wastes in the streets and along side the roads.

