Commissioner inspects safety measures at Tanda Dam

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Commissioner Kohat, Syed Motasim Billah on Tuesday visited Tanda Dam Kohat and inspected measures being taken for safety of visitors.

He inspected its various sections and directed irrigation department to take all possible measures needed to ensure safety of visitors.

He also directed to complete ongoing extension work on the dam at the earliest.

Commissioner also visited offices of fisheries department and fish hatchery at the dam. He appreciated staff for maintaining cleanliness in the hatchery and urged them to further improve their performance.

