Open Menu

Commissioner Inspects 'Sahulat Bazaar'

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Commissioner inspects 'Sahulat Bazaar'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzaib Khan Awan on Monday visited the 'Sahulat bazaar' to inspect the quality of food items and reviewed the facilities being provided to the public.

During his visit,he interacted with citizens and assessed the availability of essential goods at subsidized rates.

Special counters for discounted sugar and flour were fully operational,ensuring relief to the public.

Commissioner Jahanzaib directed the authorities to increase the number of service counters and double the supply of essential commodities.

He highlighted that the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had introduced a relief package for Ramadan, and a mega crackdown was underway to curb inflation during the holy month.

He condemned the artificial price hikes during Ramadan, stating that strict action would be taken against hoarders and profiteers.

He urged the traders to refrain from stockpiling and overpricing essential goods.

The commissioner also appreciated the local administration for effective arrangements, including parking, cleanliness,security and a complaints cell at the Sahulat Bazaar.

Additional Deputy Commissioners Muhammad Umar Farooq along with Assistant Commissioner Sargodha, briefed the commissioner on the arrangements and facilities being provided at the markets.

Recent Stories

Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New ..

Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour yet to be made

21 minutes ago
 Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates ..

Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates at Karachi

26 minutes ago
 vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow ..

Vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow-Capped Mountains with Shehroz ..

29 minutes ago
 The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are Y ..

The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are You Ready for the OPPO Reno 13 ..

50 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on Liberation Day

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2025

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2025

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
 Barcelona solidify position on top of LaLiga

Barcelona solidify position on top of LaLiga

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan