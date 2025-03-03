Commissioner Inspects 'Sahulat Bazaar'
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 12:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzaib Khan Awan on Monday visited the 'Sahulat bazaar' to inspect the quality of food items and reviewed the facilities being provided to the public.
During his visit,he interacted with citizens and assessed the availability of essential goods at subsidized rates.
Special counters for discounted sugar and flour were fully operational,ensuring relief to the public.
Commissioner Jahanzaib directed the authorities to increase the number of service counters and double the supply of essential commodities.
He highlighted that the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had introduced a relief package for Ramadan, and a mega crackdown was underway to curb inflation during the holy month.
He condemned the artificial price hikes during Ramadan, stating that strict action would be taken against hoarders and profiteers.
He urged the traders to refrain from stockpiling and overpricing essential goods.
The commissioner also appreciated the local administration for effective arrangements, including parking, cleanliness,security and a complaints cell at the Sahulat Bazaar.
Additional Deputy Commissioners Muhammad Umar Farooq along with Assistant Commissioner Sargodha, briefed the commissioner on the arrangements and facilities being provided at the markets.
Recent Stories
Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour yet to be made
Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates at Karachi
Vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow-Capped Mountains with Shehroz ..
The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are You Ready for the OPPO Reno 13 ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on Liberation Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2025
RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wishers
Barcelona solidify position on top of LaLiga
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner inspects 'Sahulat Bazaar'6 minutes ago
-
Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates at Karachi26 minutes ago
-
11 nabbed for electricity theft37 minutes ago
-
Student critically injured in road accident56 minutes ago
-
Two hurt in road mishap56 minutes ago
-
Four held for profiteering56 minutes ago
-
12 outlaws held57 minutes ago
-
Traffic rules awareness to avoid road mishaps stressed57 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 595 kg drugs in 9 operations1 hour ago
-
Islamabad Police nab 4-member dacoit gang, including woman, rescue kidnapped citizen1 hour ago
-
DIG Islamabad reviews security arrangements at mosques during taraweeh1 hour ago
-
Death anniversary of singer, writer Amjad Parvez observed2 hours ago