Commissioner inspects Suthra Punjab campaign in Lodhran village

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan visited Chak Hamta in tehsil Dunyapur of district Lodhran to review the Suthra Punjab campaign.

She said that the Suthra Punjab Programme was a revolutionary project of the Punjab government. For the first time, under the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, records of rural union councils had been compiled. A census and numbering of houses, hospitals, cemeteries, schools, and shops has been conducted in all rural union councils.

The commissioner praised Deputy Commissioner Lodhran, Abdul Rauf Mehr, and his team for their efforts and met with the residents of the rural union councils. The locals chanted slogans in favor of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, praising the Suthra Punjab campaign, saying that by ensuring the detailed cleanliness and restoration of rural areas, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has won their hearts. For the first time, an organized system of cleanliness and restoration has been introduced in rural areas.