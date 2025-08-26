Open Menu

Commissioner Inspects Under-construction Agri Mall In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Commissioner inspects under-construction Agri Mall in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan visited the under-construction Agri Mall on Tuesday to review the progress of the landmark project aimed at uplifting the region’s agricultural sector.

During the visit, Superintending Engineer (Buildings) Amanat Ali briefed the Commissioner on various aspects of the project. He informed that the majority of the construction work has been completed, with only the electricity supply and final finishing touches remaining.

Commissioner Awan emphasized that the state-of-the-art Agri Mall will mark a significant milestone in the development of agriculture in the region. He directed the concerned authorities to expedite the remaining work to ensure timely completion, allowing farmers to benefit from the modern facilities as soon as possible.

He noted that the Agri Mall is in line with the Punjab government’s broader initiatives to support and modernize the agricultural community.

“This facility will provide advanced services to farmers, aligning with our goal to empower them with the latest tools and technologies,” he said.

The Commissioner further stated that the Punjab government is actively working on similar projects across the province, including the establishment of Model Agriculture Malls in multiple cities. These centers will serve as hubs for technology transfer, demonstration units, and agricultural knowledge-sharing, helping farmers adopt improved practices to boost productivity and yields.

Director Development Bilal Hassan, Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain, Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran, and other officials were also present during the visit.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

1 day ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

2 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan