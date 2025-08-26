Commissioner inspects under-construction Agri Mall in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan visited the under-construction Agri Mall on Tuesday to review the progress of the landmark project aimed at uplifting the region’s agricultural sector.

During the visit, Superintending Engineer (Buildings) Amanat Ali briefed the Commissioner on various aspects of the project. He informed that the majority of the construction work has been completed, with only the electricity supply and final finishing touches remaining.

Commissioner Awan emphasized that the state-of-the-art Agri Mall will mark a significant milestone in the development of agriculture in the region. He directed the concerned authorities to expedite the remaining work to ensure timely completion, allowing farmers to benefit from the modern facilities as soon as possible.

He noted that the Agri Mall is in line with the Punjab government’s broader initiatives to support and modernize the agricultural community.

“This facility will provide advanced services to farmers, aligning with our goal to empower them with the latest tools and technologies,” he said.

The Commissioner further stated that the Punjab government is actively working on similar projects across the province, including the establishment of Model Agriculture Malls in multiple cities. These centers will serve as hubs for technology transfer, demonstration units, and agricultural knowledge-sharing, helping farmers adopt improved practices to boost productivity and yields.

Director Development Bilal Hassan, Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain, Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran, and other officials were also present during the visit.