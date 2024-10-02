Commissioner Inspects Under-construction Building Of Education Board
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Commissioner and Chairman Education Board Sargodha Jahanzeb Awan visited the site of the under-construction building of the board and checked the quality of the construction work.
Superintending Engineer Building Amanat Ali, Secretary Board Sardar Akhtar Abbas Baloch, Controller of Examinations Riaz Qadeer Bhatti and Engineer Shoaib Saber were also present. The SE Building gave a detailed briefing about the work of the board building and said that work on the three-storey building at a cost of Rs. 430 million was in progress.
This building would be constructed in a record period of 18 months. The ground floor of the new building would consist of Secrecy Branch, Matric Record Hall, Inter Record and Store. The upper floor would consist of General Press, Store and Record Branch Staff, Security Hall, General Branch, State Branch, Engineering Branch, Research Branch, Waiting Room, OMR Section and Head Offices from all branches.
The first floor would also house Matric staff and Record hall, Inter staff and record hall, IT Department, welfare branch, physical education branch, finance branch and the offices of their heads. The new block will cater to all information technology needs and also keep in mind the modern requirements. He further said that the construction of the new block will improve service delivery and transparency. The commissioner stressed the need to complete the ongoing project within the stipulated time and clarified that a third party audit of the quality of work should also be conducted.
