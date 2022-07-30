UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Inspects Under Construction Parking, Jogging Track

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Commissioner inspects under construction parking, jogging track

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Saturday inspected the construction work of public parking of Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Saturday inspected the construction work of public parking of Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench.

The commissioner directed the concerned to widen the parking, and install tuff tiles and a new water filtration plant .

President High Court Bar Advocate AR Aurangzeb, General Secretary Advocate Faisal Bukhari, Assistant Commissioner General Liaquat Ali Gilani, SE Building Adil Anwar, Deputy Director Development Waqas Deen Muhammad, and Chief Officer District Council Mian Azhar Javed were present on this occasion.

The commissioner also reviewed the ongoing development work of the jogging track at Dring Stadium Bahawalpur.

Divisional sports Officer Maqsoodul Hasan Javed and District Sports Officer Aamir Hameed were also present on this occasion.

He directed the concerned that the construction work of both facilities should be completed timely.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court Sports Water Bahawalpur Court

Recent Stories

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Bangladesh 1st T20 scores

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Bangladesh 1st T20 scores

1 minute ago
 16 districts accounts officers reshuffled

16 districts accounts officers reshuffled

1 minute ago
 Mukhtar Ahmad appointed HEC chairman

Mukhtar Ahmad appointed HEC chairman

1 minute ago
 Brotherhood, tolerance key to peaceful Muharram ob ..

Brotherhood, tolerance key to peaceful Muharram observance

1 minute ago
 PPP to not allow politics of hatred in country: A ..

PPP to not allow politics of hatred in country: Aajiz Dhamrah

8 minutes ago
 Prime Minister visits Balochistan to review relief ..

Prime Minister visits Balochistan to review relief activities in flood affected ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.