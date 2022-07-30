Commissioner inspects under construction parking, jogging track

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Saturday inspected the construction work of public parking of Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench.

The commissioner directed the concerned to widen the parking, and install tuff tiles and a new water filtration plant .

President High Court Bar Advocate AR Aurangzeb, General Secretary Advocate Faisal Bukhari, Assistant Commissioner General Liaquat Ali Gilani, SE Building Adil Anwar, Deputy Director Development Waqas Deen Muhammad, and Chief Officer District Council Mian Azhar Javed were present on this occasion.

The commissioner also reviewed the ongoing development work of the jogging track at Dring Stadium Bahawalpur.

Divisional sports Officer Maqsoodul Hasan Javed and District Sports Officer Aamir Hameed were also present on this occasion.

He directed the concerned that the construction work of both facilities should be completed timely.