Commissioner inspects under-construction Shahabpura flyover

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Gujranwala Mansoor Qadir inspected the under-construction Shahabpura flyover and directed the authorities concerned to complete the under-construction project by June 25.

The Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Maisam Abbas who was present on the spot to form a three-member committee comprising Assistant Commissioner Sialkot, SDO Highways and Assistant Director Technical to work on the flyover and service road two days a week on Friday and Monday.

He directed the transport authorities and traffic police to create alternative traffic plans for citizens.

The Commissioner directed the highway department to ensure the quality of project.

He said the construction of drains on the service road and road construction should also be done day and night.

He said that power poles on service roads should be shifted immediately.

The commissioner also directed to immediately remove power poles obstructing the extension of the service road and urged the Gepco officials for immediate transfer.

Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas briefed the Commissioner Gujranwala Division about the construction work of the project.

Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Murtaza, SE Highway Rai Muhammad Nawaz, XENHighway Noman Ashraf, DD Development Abdul Rauf and Secretary RTA Muzaffar Hayatwere also present on the occasion.