Commissioner inspects uplift work at Cardiology Institute

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Aamir Khattak paid a visit to the Cardiology Institute on a Saturday to inspect the ongoing uplift work aimed at enhancing facilities for patients from across the region.

During his visit, he received a comprehensive briefing from institute officials regarding the functioning of the newly constructed extension and the newly established OutPatient Door area. It was revealed that these facilities were currently catering to over 2000 patients daily, providing essential healthcare services.

The Commissioner took the opportunity to interact with the patients and shared valuable information with them. He highlighted the introduction of a token system to streamline the operational procedures and improve patient services.

Furthermore, Commissioner Khattak discussed the construction of an inn for the heirs of the patients. He mentioned that the tender process for this project, with an estimated cost of Rs 200 million, was scheduled to commence on October 19.

Additionally, he noted that construction was underway for a doctor's hostel with a budget of Rs 87 million, which would consist of a total of 42 rooms to accommodate medical professionals. Simultaneously, the construction of 42 additional rooms for nurses was progressing rapidly.

However, the officials brought to the Commissioner's attention the issue of a shortage of human resources at the institute. They explained that they were in the process of seeking permission from the Health Department and the Election Commission of Pakistan for the recruitment of staff.

During this visit, Commissioner Aamir Khattak was accompanied by Director of Development, Robeena Kousar, AC City, Seemal Mushtaq, and Dr. Asad, all of whom played a significant role in overseeing the progress and developments at the Cardiology Institute.