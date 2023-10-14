Open Menu

Commissioner Inspects Uplift Work At Cardiology Institute

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Commissioner inspects uplift work at Cardiology Institute

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Aamir Khattak paid a visit to the Cardiology Institute on a Saturday to inspect the ongoing uplift work aimed at enhancing facilities for patients from across the region.

During his visit, he received a comprehensive briefing from institute officials regarding the functioning of the newly constructed extension and the newly established OutPatient Door area. It was revealed that these facilities were currently catering to over 2000 patients daily, providing essential healthcare services.

The Commissioner took the opportunity to interact with the patients and shared valuable information with them. He highlighted the introduction of a token system to streamline the operational procedures and improve patient services.

Furthermore, Commissioner Khattak discussed the construction of an inn for the heirs of the patients. He mentioned that the tender process for this project, with an estimated cost of Rs 200 million, was scheduled to commence on October 19.

Additionally, he noted that construction was underway for a doctor's hostel with a budget of Rs 87 million, which would consist of a total of 42 rooms to accommodate medical professionals. Simultaneously, the construction of 42 additional rooms for nurses was progressing rapidly.

However, the officials brought to the Commissioner's attention the issue of a shortage of human resources at the institute. They explained that they were in the process of seeking permission from the Health Department and the Election Commission of Pakistan for the recruitment of staff.

During this visit, Commissioner Aamir Khattak was accompanied by Director of Development, Robeena Kousar, AC City, Seemal Mushtaq, and Dr. Asad, all of whom played a significant role in overseeing the progress and developments at the Cardiology Institute.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Election Commission Of Pakistan Budget Visit Doctor Progress October All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

15 minutes ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clas ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clash between Pakistan, India in A ..

23 minutes ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: India, Pakistan all set to loc ..

ICC World Cup 2023: India, Pakistan all set to lock horns today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2023

4 hours ago
 International Council on Archives Congress Abu Dha ..

International Council on Archives Congress Abu Dhabi concludes

12 hours ago
Kalba to host 3rd edition of Wadi Al Helo Trail Ru ..

Kalba to host 3rd edition of Wadi Al Helo Trail Run

12 hours ago
 Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa confirms importance ..

Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa confirms importance of knowledge in anticipating ..

13 hours ago
 Handicrafts play vital role for economy developmen ..

Handicrafts play vital role for economy development: Mushaal Malik

13 hours ago
 At UN, Pakistan calls Israel's fierce actions agai ..

At UN, Pakistan calls Israel's fierce actions against Palestinians in Gaza 'war ..

13 hours ago
 JUI-F takes out rally against Israeli occupation i ..

JUI-F takes out rally against Israeli occupation in Palestine

13 hours ago
 Russia to build nuclear power plant in Burkina Fas ..

Russia to build nuclear power plant in Burkina Faso

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan