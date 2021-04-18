UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Inspects Various Sections Of Ring Road Project

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

Commissioner inspects various sections of Ring Road project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah visited Ring Road project site to inspect various sections of the project.

Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority Capt. (R) Abdul Sattar Isani and Dy Project Director Abdullah were also present on the occasion and briefed commissioner on the project progress.

Commissioner Rawalpindi division emphasized that project planning and execution was streamlined and timelines were met. The commissioner said that the officers and personnel working on the Ring Road project should complete the set targets as per the deadline. Strict action would be taken against those, who were using delaying tactics, negligence and incompetence, he added. He said that the project was very important for the people which would have a positive impact on the economic and civic life of the residents.

Related Topics

Road Rawalpindi Progress SITE

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank operating profits increases b ..

52 minutes ago

DP World explores quantum computing technology

1 hour ago

Emirates NBD, Etihad Credit Insurance sign agreeme ..

1 hour ago

5.6 magnitude earthquake hits South Iran, not felt ..

2 hours ago

Over 261,000 new coronavirus infections in India

3 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts o ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.