Commissioner inspects various sections of Ring Road project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah visited Ring Road project site to inspect various sections of the project.

Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority Capt. (R) Abdul Sattar Isani and Dy Project Director Abdullah were also present on the occasion and briefed commissioner on the project progress.

Commissioner Rawalpindi division emphasized that project planning and execution was streamlined and timelines were met. The commissioner said that the officers and personnel working on the Ring Road project should complete the set targets as per the deadline. Strict action would be taken against those, who were using delaying tactics, negligence and incompetence, he added. He said that the project was very important for the people which would have a positive impact on the economic and civic life of the residents.