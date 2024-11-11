Open Menu

Commissioner Inspects Veterinary Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Commissioner inspects veterinary hospital

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan inspected a veterinary hospital on Khushab Road and reviewed facilities and services.

The staff and doctors briefed the commissioner about the service delivery. He also inspected the facility desk set up in the hospital for issuance of the Chief Minister Punjab Livestock Card. Director Livestock, Dr. Arif Sultan, informed him that the target of registering 2,000 farmers for Sargodha division was given whereas 4,000 had been registered, while the registration is still going on.

He said that the veterinary hospital was working in two shifts and ultrasound facility was also available in the hospital and X-ray services would also be provided soon. He said that they were trying to facilitate livestock farmers and animal owners.

Deputy Director Dr. Tanveer Ashraf and AD Naila Maqsood were also present. Earlier, Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan also planted saplings in the hospital's lawn as part of the plantation campaign.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Road Sargodha Khushab

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Ren ..

Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Renowned Scholar Dr. Osama Siddiq ..

22 minutes ago

Consul General attends Pakistan Association Dubai’s Future Fest Education and ..

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Und ..

Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Undefeated

33 minutes ago
 PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ..

Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

3 hours ago
 PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises ..

PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points

4 hours ago
PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islami ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today

5 hours ago
 M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smo ..

M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan