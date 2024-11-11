Commissioner Inspects Veterinary Hospital
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2024 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan inspected a veterinary hospital on Khushab Road and reviewed facilities and services.
The staff and doctors briefed the commissioner about the service delivery. He also inspected the facility desk set up in the hospital for issuance of the Chief Minister Punjab Livestock Card. Director Livestock, Dr. Arif Sultan, informed him that the target of registering 2,000 farmers for Sargodha division was given whereas 4,000 had been registered, while the registration is still going on.
He said that the veterinary hospital was working in two shifts and ultrasound facility was also available in the hospital and X-ray services would also be provided soon. He said that they were trying to facilitate livestock farmers and animal owners.
Deputy Director Dr. Tanveer Ashraf and AD Naila Maqsood were also present. Earlier, Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan also planted saplings in the hospital's lawn as part of the plantation campaign.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Renowned Scholar Dr. Osama Siddiq ..
Consul General attends Pakistan Association Dubai’s Future Fest Education and ..
Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Undefeated
PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan
Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points
PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today
M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP govt to set up child protection unit across KP soon: Minister2 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits arrested after police encounter22 minutes ago
-
Awareness session organized by female students highlights KP RPSC22 minutes ago
-
Search operation conducted near motorway interchange22 minutes ago
-
Fakhar Zaman joins drug free drive of KP govt22 minutes ago
-
Man commits suicide22 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah pays tribute to security forces on killing terrorists22 minutes ago
-
Free veterinary camp organized for local farmers32 minutes ago
-
Tanzara Gallery to hold three-person exhibition `Echoes and Resonances'32 minutes ago
-
Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in Almaty remembers Allama Iqbal42 minutes ago
-
Salik calls health, safety of workers prime responsibility42 minutes ago
-
Allama Iqbal gave political awakening to Muslims: Musvi42 minutes ago