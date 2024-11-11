Commissioner inspects veterinary hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan inspected a veterinary hospital on Khushab Road and reviewed facilities and services.

The staff and doctors briefed the commissioner about the service delivery. He also inspected the facility desk set up in the hospital for issuance of the Chief Minister Punjab Livestock Card. Director Livestock, Dr. Arif Sultan, informed him that the target of registering 2,000 farmers for Sargodha division was given whereas 4,000 had been registered, while the registration is still going on.

He said that the veterinary hospital was working in two shifts and ultrasound facility was also available in the hospital and X-ray services would also be provided soon. He said that they were trying to facilitate livestock farmers and animal owners.

Deputy Director Dr. Tanveer Ashraf and AD Naila Maqsood were also present. Earlier, Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan also planted saplings in the hospital's lawn as part of the plantation campaign.