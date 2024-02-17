Open Menu

Commissioner Inspects Walking Track Project

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Commissioner inspects walking track project

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti inspected the under-construction walking track project in Muhammadia Colony on Saturday and directed the contractor to complete the work in the stipulated time.

He emphasized that there would be no compromise on quality of materials and work. He said, "A third-party audit of the walking track will be conducted to ensure quality". The commissioner also met with the residents of the area and briefed them about the ongoing work, urging them to monitor the progress themselves and to inform him promptly if they find the contractor not maintaining required standard adequately so that timely action could be taken.

He also took serious notice of littering in the water supply ground and urged the residents to identify individuals so that action could be taken against them. The estimated cost of the project is Rs30 million, which will be completed by the next month. Chief Officer Municipal Corporation and Deputy Director Technical were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Water Progress (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Commissioner Rawalpindi suffering from mental illn ..

Commissioner Rawalpindi suffering from mental illness, says Amir Mir

35 minutes ago
 Police arrest PTI leader Salman Akram Raja over pr ..

Police arrest PTI leader Salman Akram Raja over protest against election rigging

1 hour ago
 PSL 9 set to kick off amid weather warnings

PSL 9 set to kick off amid weather warnings

1 hour ago
 Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha resigns ..

Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha resigns over electoral fraud

2 hours ago
 Lahorites worried over inflated gas bills for firs ..

Lahorites worried over inflated gas bills for first time

3 hours ago
 Haris always ready for Pakistan, Shaheen reacts to ..

Haris always ready for Pakistan, Shaheen reacts to termination of his central co ..

3 hours ago
Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan d ..

Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan due in Doha tomorrow

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks r ..

Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks rebound

17 hours ago
 QMC plans to conduct building survey

QMC plans to conduct building survey

17 hours ago
 Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash ..

Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash with Rybakina

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan