Commissioner Inspects Walking Track Project
Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2024 | 05:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti inspected the under-construction walking track project in Muhammadia Colony on Saturday and directed the contractor to complete the work in the stipulated time.
He emphasized that there would be no compromise on quality of materials and work. He said, "A third-party audit of the walking track will be conducted to ensure quality". The commissioner also met with the residents of the area and briefed them about the ongoing work, urging them to monitor the progress themselves and to inform him promptly if they find the contractor not maintaining required standard adequately so that timely action could be taken.
He also took serious notice of littering in the water supply ground and urged the residents to identify individuals so that action could be taken against them. The estimated cost of the project is Rs30 million, which will be completed by the next month. Chief Officer Municipal Corporation and Deputy Director Technical were also present on the occasion.
