Commissioner inspects water supply in Cholistan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Muhammad Jahangir Anwar Tuesday inspected water supply in remote areas of Cholistan including Mamdiwala, Qila Khangarh, Qila Bijnaut, Misriwala, Nawakhu, Mithrian and Bluta.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Mehr Muhammad Khalid, Assistant Commissioner General Liaquat Ali Gilani, Assistant Commissioner Yazman Mujahid Abbas.

Anwar said that RO plants would be installed at different populated places in Cholistan to improve water supply. He said that RO plants would be set up at 34 places to provide clean drinking water to 15000 people.More than 250,000 livestock of these areas would also be able to get water properly.