Commissioner Inspects Work Pace At Bund Road Project Package-II
Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2024 | 07:31 PM
Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood conducted an inspection tour of the Controlled Access Corridor Bund Road project, package-II
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood conducted an inspection tour of the Controlled Access Corridor Bund Road project, package-II.
He was accompanied by Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Tahir Farooq, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Corporation Officer Syed Ali Abbas Bukhari, and other relevant officials during the visit.
The commissioner reviewed ongoing work around the service roads adjacent to the package-II corridor. Progress assessment was carried out for the Saggian to Babu Sabu section. Project directors and contractors provided briefings. Concrete placement along the Saggian to Babu Sabu service road is proceeding swiftly.
Asphalt work has commenced in the sections where concrete has been laid.
The commissioner also assessed drainage desilting and maintenance work on the service road. He emphasised timely completion across all sections and efficient utilisation of resources. Package-II services are being expedited to ensure smooth traffic flow and relief for citizens. Work continues day and night due to monsoon conditions, with asphalt work following concrete placement. Water ponding is being promptly addressed. Contractors, project directors, and NESPAK representatives were present.
