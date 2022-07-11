Commissioner instructs citizens to take precautionary measures during rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon has directed the citizens of Karachi to take precautionary measures during the monsoon season and rainy season.

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon has directed the citizens not to leave their homes unnecessarily. And said that citizens should stay away from electricity poles and away from drains and gutters.