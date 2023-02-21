Commissioner invites FCCI to participate in Jashan-e-Barahan

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has invited Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) to participate in Jashan-e-Baharan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has invited Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) to participate in Jashan-e-Baharan.

She was talking to FCCI delegation led by FCCI President Dr Khurram Tariq in her office here on Tuesday.

She said that necessary arrangements are being finalized to celebrate Jashan-e-Baharan in a most befitting manner in order to provide full entertainment facilities to the citizens through wonderful and fantastic events.

She also informed about the arrangements of the police department for foolproof security of Chinese in Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) and said that necessary steps are also taken by divisional administration to beef up the security.

She appreciated the ongoing efforts of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce in helping and rehabilitating the people affected by the terrible earthquake in Turkiye and Syria and said that philanthropists of Faisalabad have always been seen in the forefront to help the people in distress.

She said that emergency measures are being taken to clear traffic encroachments on the road adjacent to the FCCI as well as in eight bazaars.

She said that district administration is serious in resolving the problems being faced by the industrialists on top priority basis.

She also appreciated the effective implementation of women empowerment by Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce.

FCCI President Dr Khurram Tariq informed the commissioner about up-gradation of airport, free licensing and other measures and hoped that Faisalabad would be getting rid of the problems rapidly under supervision of sitting commissioner.

He also repeated his commitment and said that FCCI efforts would continue for rehabilitation of earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria.

He also assured that business community from the platform of FCCI would fully participate in Jashan-e-Baharan events.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed also chaired a meeting and reviewed arrangement regarding digital census which are scheduled to commence from March 01, 2023.