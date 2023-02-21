UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Invites FCCI To Participate In Jashan-e-Barahan

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Commissioner invites FCCI to participate in Jashan-e-Barahan

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has invited Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) to participate in Jashan-e-Baharan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has invited Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) to participate in Jashan-e-Baharan.

She was talking to FCCI delegation led by FCCI President Dr Khurram Tariq in her office here on Tuesday.

She said that necessary arrangements are being finalized to celebrate Jashan-e-Baharan in a most befitting manner in order to provide full entertainment facilities to the citizens through wonderful and fantastic events.

She also informed about the arrangements of the police department for foolproof security of Chinese in Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) and said that necessary steps are also taken by divisional administration to beef up the security.

She appreciated the ongoing efforts of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce in helping and rehabilitating the people affected by the terrible earthquake in Turkiye and Syria and said that philanthropists of Faisalabad have always been seen in the forefront to help the people in distress.

She said that emergency measures are being taken to clear traffic encroachments on the road adjacent to the FCCI as well as in eight bazaars.

She said that district administration is serious in resolving the problems being faced by the industrialists on top priority basis.

She also appreciated the effective implementation of women empowerment by Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce.

FCCI President Dr Khurram Tariq informed the commissioner about up-gradation of airport, free licensing and other measures and hoped that Faisalabad would be getting rid of the problems rapidly under supervision of sitting commissioner.

He also repeated his commitment and said that FCCI efforts would continue for rehabilitation of earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria.

He also assured that business community from the platform of FCCI would fully participate in Jashan-e-Baharan events.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed also chaired a meeting and reviewed arrangement regarding digital census which are scheduled to commence from March 01, 2023.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Earthquake Police Syria Business China Company Road Traffic Chamber March Women Commerce From Industry Top Airport

Recent Stories

GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in ..

GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Elect ..

Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Spo ..

14 minutes ago
 Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

14 minutes ago
 Minister of Planning, Development and Special Init ..

Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI), Prof. Ahsan I ..

10 minutes ago
 Sports week kicks off at Turbat University

Sports week kicks off at Turbat University

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan Air Force (PAF) contingent lands back aft ..

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) contingent lands back after successful participation in ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.