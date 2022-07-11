Commissioner Iqbal Memon visited different areas of city on day of Eid.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Sunday was visiting different districts of the city on the occasion of Eid and also during the monsoon season.

He visited District Kemari, District West, District Central, District East and District South.

He also visited Neti Jetty Bridge, ICI Bridge, Mosquito Colony, Gulbai, Sher Shah, Baldia Hub Road, Saeedabad, Ittehad Town, Banaras, islam Chowk, Matriculation board Office, Nazimabad, Lasbela, Gurmunder, Exhibition, Zainab Market.

Commissioner directed to immediately remove the debris lying at various places, while instructing to immediately drain the standing water near Banaras Bridge, he also directed all the districts and Instructed the Deputy Commissioners of the city to use all the sanitary workers and machinery to clean the standing water and debris on the roads on emergency basis.

On this occasion, Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon said that keeping the city clean is our responsibility.

He urged that citizens of Karachi should cooperate with the local administration in keeping their city clean.