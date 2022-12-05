MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Ishfaq Ahmed Chaudhary on Monday said that Ulema were playing vital role in promotion of interfaith harmony, tolerance and brotherhood in the society.

He was talking to a delegation of Ulema, led by Nazim Ahl-e-Sunnat Punjab Allama Farooq Khan Saeedi, here on Monday.

In Pakistan, every person has complete religious freedom to perform rituals, said Commissioner adding that Ulema were fulfilling their responsibility for promoting positive attitudes and projection of soft image of the country.

"I appreciate the services of Ulema on intellectual and ideological fronts", stated Ishfaq Chaudhary.

He added that the process of consultations with Ulema on important matters would remain continue.

On the occasion, Allama Qadir Abid Hasnain Sultani and Allama Hasnain were also present.