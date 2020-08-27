UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Issues Alert To Deal With Possible Floods

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:07 PM

Commissioner issues alert to deal with possible floods

Commissioner Dr Farah Masood has directed the district administration and rescue teams to remain alert in view of the possible floods

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood has directed the district administration and rescue teams to remain alert in view of the possible floods.

She also ordered for relocating the families living on the banks of Chenab and Jhelum to safer places.

She was addressing a briefing on the situation of water flow in Chenab and Jhelum rivers. Assistant Commissioner General Shoaib Niswana and Superintending Engineer (SE) Canals Waqas Javed were also present.

The SE told the briefing that after four years, Mangla Dam has been completely filled and there would be no shortage of water for the next whole year. As much as 100,000 cusecs of water had been released from Mangla which will pass through the Jhelum River by Friday morning.

However, there was no danger of floods at the moment, adding that if another 100,000 cusecs of water was released into Jhelum River, the riverine settlements of Bhera, Shahpur and Sahiwal Tehsils of Sargodha and Noorpur Thal Tehsil of Khushab may be affected.

He said that the Chenab River has a flow of 175,000 cusecs at Marala. But due to the wide river, even if 300,000 cusecs of water passes through it, there won't be any water overflowing at the banks.

Commissioner Dr Farah Masood directed the Canals Department to keep all necessary machinery functional and to procure heavy machinery from nearby areas immediately.

