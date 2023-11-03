Commissioner issues directive for action against extortionists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Commissioner Peshawar Division, Muhammad Zubair on Friday chaired a meeting of the divisional intelligence coordination committee to review the security situation and enhance actions against extortionists and involved suspects.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioners, District Police Officers, Special Branch, Intelligence Bureau, and City DSPs from all five districts of Peshawar Division, including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber district, provided detailed briefings on the security situation and actions taken in their respective districts during September and October.

A decision was made in the meeting to ensure a safe environment for traders by curbing extortion activities.

Further efforts in this regard were emphasized, with clear instructions issued to the police and district administration for effective cooperation with the Special Branch and Intelligence Bureau.

The meeting was informed that so far, 32 FIRs related to public complaints against extortionists have been registered, and 30 individuals involved have been arrested across all five districts of the Peshawar division.