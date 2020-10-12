UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Issues Directives To Complete Projects In Time

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 07:21 PM

Commissioner issues directives to complete projects in time

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Monday asked the officers of all concerned departments to complete all peoples oriented development projects in time so that fruit of these schemes could be reached to citizens at the earliest

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Monday asked the officers of all concerned departments to complete all peoples oriented development projects in time so that fruit of these schemes could be reached to citizens at the earliest.

Presiding over a meeting here at his office, he reviewed the pace of work on Southern Sewerage Treatment Plant Hyderabad.

Commissioner emphasized the need of utilization of granted funds in transparent manner with quality work.

The Commissioner was informed that 60 percent work of the treatment plant has been completed.

The project was Federal funded and incorporated in Hyderabad Development Package in 2007 with estimated completion time of 2010, however, due to delay in release of funds, the cost of the project has been enhanced over 200 percent.

The Commissioner was informed that due to increase of cost, the project was left abandoned with intimation to high ups of the country time and again.

The Commissioner was of the view that some component of the project could be activated if the same was complete in phases with comprehensive planning. However, he directed the officers of concerned departments to prepare a comprehensive report with inclusion of all possible aspects so that the project could be activated with utilization of remaining funds.

Among others, Additional Commissioner Syed Sajjad Haider Shah, Managing Director WASA Muzaffar Hussain Memon, Additional Managing Director WASA Saleemuddin Qureshi and Director Finance Muhsin Jafferi attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Same All Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed, Kazakh PM witness signing of Mo ..

8 minutes ago

Ministry of Education announces launch of ‘50x50 ..

38 minutes ago

Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai announces Intern ..

38 minutes ago

COVID-19 Patients' Rate in Belgian Intensive Care ..

1 minute ago

Residents can now book COVID-19 PCR tests in malls ..

53 minutes ago

Two young men killed in road accident

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.