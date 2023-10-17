Commissioner issues notification of HFH temporary closure

Commissioner Office Rawalpindi has issued a notification for the temporary closure of Holy Family Hospital(HFH) Rawalpindi here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Office Rawalpindi has issued a notification for the temporary closure of Holy Family Hospital(HFH) Rawalpindi here on Tuesday.

According to the notification, on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the construction and beautification work would be completed in the specified period while dengue patients would be transferred to Red Crescent Hospital.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha said that under the load-sharing formula, the city patients would be transferred to other hospitals.

He said that banners had been displayed at various places for public awareness.

Meanwhile, Medical Superintendent HFH Dr Ijaz Butt said that the Old and New Block of Holy Family Hospital would be upgraded while the Out-Door patients department will remain open to the public.

He added that development work would be completed within three months