Commissioner Issues Notification To Ensure Removal Of Animal Waste On Eid Holidays
Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 09:00 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Larkana Division Ghulam Mustafa Phul issued a notification on Thursday to ensure removal of animal waste during Eid ul Azha holidays and directed the concerned staff for making road clean and neat.
On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, there will be restriction of throwing sacrificial animal waste and burying garbage anywhere along side the roads, streets and cities of Larkana division.
All the waste of animals should be dumped at proper places given by the local administration, he said.
The ban was imposed following the decision made during the meeting chaired by the provincial minister.
Slaughtering, burying and throwing garbage on the roads, paths, streets and public places of big cities would be prohibited following the directives of the concerned quarters, he said.
District administration, local bodies, municipal corporations, and municipal committees, would ensure restriction of throwing animal waste on roads under Section 144, to be observed from June 17 to June 20.
In case of violation of this order, the SHOs can take action under Section 144 CrPC 1898, upon receiving a written request. Assistant Commissioners, Municipal Commissioners, CMCs and TMOs of Larkana division have been directed to strictly implement the orders.
