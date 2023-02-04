UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Issues Show Cause Notices To Absent Officials At Education Office

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2023

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan Aamir Khattak took notice of the absent officials at the office of Chief Executive Officer education during a surprise inspection here Saturday.

According to official sources, the Commissioner visited the office at 9am and checked the presence of officials therein.

He stated that nobody would be allowed to remain absent during office timing.

The Commissioner directed them to remain polite during dealing with the public. He also served show-cause notices to the absent officials. The Commissioner also expressed displeasure over the poor cleanliness arrangements.

