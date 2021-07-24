Commissioner issues warning letter for non-submission of development schemes PC-1

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood took notice of non-submission of PC-1 of development schemes by subordinate divisional authority to his office in a stipulated time frame.

In a letter No. Dir (D&F)-204/2021 received from the Commissioner Office here Saturday, Javed Akhtar Mahmood issued warning to Director education Colleges, Director Special Education, CEO District Education Authority and CEO DHA Multan, Khanewal, Vehari and Lodhran for they had failed to submit PC-1 for "fast track implementation of annual development programme" to his office by 1July 15.

"This laxity has seriously been viewed by Commissioner Multan division" it was said.

It needs to be noted that the Chief Minister has set the time of July 31 for the approval of schemes from Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP), read the letter.

Forgoing in view, the Commissioner has directed aforesaid authority to submit PC-1 of schemes related to their department today (24th July) without fail.

"Otherwise strict disciplinary action would be taken against the failing officials" concluded letter.