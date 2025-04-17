Commissioner Joins Sundas Foundation To Mark World Hemophilia Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 05:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzaib Awan attended a ceremony organised by the Sundas Foundation on Thursday to mark World Hemophilia Day, observed globally on April 17.
The event focused on raising awareness about hemophilia and other bleeding disorders, with particular attention to the unique challenges faced by women and girls.
Commissioner Awan was accompanied by Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Rai Muhammad Yasir Bhatti, CEO Municipal Corporation Umar Farooq, CEO Solid Waste Management Company Rana Shahid Imran, and CEO Health Dr Sarah Safdar. During the visit, the delegation met with children suffering from hemophilia and their parents, offering words of encouragement and prayers for their speedy recovery.
Speaking at the event, officials said that this year's theme, “Girls and Women Bleed Too”, seeks to highlight the often-overlooked reality that hemophilia affects females as well.
While traditionally viewed as a male-dominated disorder due to its X-linked genetic transmission, women—especially carriers or those inheriting the gene from both parents—can also experience significant symptoms and health complications.
Such women frequently face underdiagnosis, inadequate access to specialised care, and unique medical challenges that are often ignored in mainstream healthcare discussions.
Commissioner Awan was also briefed on the services provided by the Sundas Foundation Sargodha Centre, which currently offers free treatment to 35 hemophilia patients, 167 thalassemia patients, and 27 others requiring regular blood transfusions.
The commissioner lauded the efforts of the Sundas Foundation and reiterated the importance of continued public and government support to ensure quality care for all individuals suffering from blood disorders.
