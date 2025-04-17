Open Menu

Commissioner Joins Sundas Foundation To Mark World Hemophilia Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Commissioner joins Sundas Foundation to mark World Hemophilia Day

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzaib Awan attended a ceremony organised by the Sundas Foundation on Thursday to mark World Hemophilia Day, observed globally on April 17.

The event focused on raising awareness about hemophilia and other bleeding disorders, with particular attention to the unique challenges faced by women and girls.

Commissioner Awan was accompanied by Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Rai Muhammad Yasir Bhatti, CEO Municipal Corporation Umar Farooq, CEO Solid Waste Management Company Rana Shahid Imran, and CEO Health Dr Sarah Safdar. During the visit, the delegation met with children suffering from hemophilia and their parents, offering words of encouragement and prayers for their speedy recovery.

Speaking at the event, officials said that this year's theme, “Girls and Women Bleed Too”, seeks to highlight the often-overlooked reality that hemophilia affects females as well.

While traditionally viewed as a male-dominated disorder due to its X-linked genetic transmission, women—especially carriers or those inheriting the gene from both parents—can also experience significant symptoms and health complications.

Such women frequently face underdiagnosis, inadequate access to specialised care, and unique medical challenges that are often ignored in mainstream healthcare discussions.

Commissioner Awan was also briefed on the services provided by the Sundas Foundation Sargodha Centre, which currently offers free treatment to 35 hemophilia patients, 167 thalassemia patients, and 27 others requiring regular blood transfusions.

The commissioner lauded the efforts of the Sundas Foundation and reiterated the importance of continued public and government support to ensure quality care for all individuals suffering from blood disorders.

Recent Stories

PITB developed Irrigation Revenue Collection Syste ..

PITB developed Irrigation Revenue Collection System collects Rs1.58bn in a singl ..

9 minutes ago
 Daman launches nationwide health insurance literac ..

Daman launches nationwide health insurance literacy campaign

22 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings, Hippocratic AI partner to advanc ..

Burjeel Holdings, Hippocratic AI partner to advance generative AI healthcare age ..

22 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves amendments to job grade str ..

Sharjah Ruler approves amendments to job grade structure

37 minutes ago
 UBF discusses plans to develop banking, financial ..

UBF discusses plans to develop banking, financial industry

37 minutes ago
 Dubai South inaugurates JAS Middle East’s new re ..

Dubai South inaugurates JAS Middle East’s new regional headquarters

37 minutes ago
ADGM launches ‘Virtual Sell and Purchase’ real ..

ADGM launches ‘Virtual Sell and Purchase’ real estate service

38 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates at 2025 Raba ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates at 2025 Rabat International Book Fair

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan to present budget in June for FY 2025-26

Pakistan to present budget in June for FY 2025-26

41 minutes ago
 UAEREP’s 6th Cycle submission period programme r ..

UAEREP’s 6th Cycle submission period programme receives 140 research proposals

52 minutes ago
 Fujairah International Conference of Adventures To ..

Fujairah International Conference of Adventures Tourism to launch April 30

53 minutes ago
 University of Sharjah, Australian Embassy dicuss a ..

University of Sharjah, Australian Embassy dicuss academic collaboration

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan