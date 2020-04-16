Commissioner Kalat approves development schemes for Khuzdar, Awaran districts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Kalat Division Hafiz Muhammad Tahir on Thursday chaired a meeting and approved various development schemes for Khuzdar and Awaran districts, in a bid to achieve the goal of sustainable development programme for year 2019-2020.

The approved schemes were included clean drinking water, construction roads, drainage projects, health, education, and homes solar and all would be completed by the end of this financial year.

Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Dr. Tufail Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Baaz Muhammad Marri, SE B&R Building Khuzdar Circle Shafi Muhammad Mengal, Senior Assistant Director Local Government & Administrator District Council Khuzdar, Mir Abdul Razzaq Zehri, Assistant Director Local Government Awaran Khusro Dilawari, ADP&D Kalat Division Muhammad Sadiq Notani, SDO Building Khuzdar Sajjad Ahmad Chitha, SDO PHE Wood Abdul Raheem Lehri, Assistant Engineer Local Government Abdul Wahid and other related officials attended the meeting.

Commissioner Kalat Division Hafiz Tahir also advised the officials to ensure timely completion of all the schemes with quality work for interest of the areas and public.