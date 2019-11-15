Commissioner Kalat chairs meeting to review development schemes

Commissioner Kalat Division Hafiz Tahir on Thursday instructed officials concerned to ensure completion of development schemes with standards under their supervision and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Commissioner Kalat Division Hafiz Tahir on Thursday instructed officials concerned to ensure completion of development schemes with standards under their supervision and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He gave this instruction while chairing a meeting of Divisional Coordination to review development schemes where District Council Khuzdar, District Council Shaheed Skindarabar Municipal Committee Zehri Municipal Committee Gadani's 2018 and 2019 development projects were approved in the meeting.

Director Local Government Kalat Division Abdul Qayyum Umarani, Deputy Director (Technical) Local Government Kalat Disvision Zafar Ahmed Kurd, Administrator Zaheri Mir Abdul Razzaq, Assistant Director P&D Kalat Division Muhammad Sadiq Notani, Administrative Chief Officer District Council Surab Abdul Khaliq Shahwani, SDO, B and R Shaheed Skindarabad Surrab Assistant Local Government Kalat Division Babu Abdul Wahid Musiani, Assistant Engineer Gadani Imran Sheikh, Assistant Engineer Local Government Khuzdar, Engineer Khadija, Superintendent DC Office Lasbela Nasrullah and other officials attended the meeting.

Commissioner Kalat Division was also briefed about development schemes of respective areas during the meeting.

On the occasion, Commissioner Kalat Division directed relevant officials to monitor development schemes in order to ensure completion of projects with quality basis for welfare of public in respective areas, saying that in this regard, officers should make their mission to serve people in respective areas.

He said all available resources would be utilized to improve cleansing of the areas.

Commissioner Hafiz Tahir said that he would inspect ongoing development schemes in respective areas, aiming at ensuring stability of development projects for interest of districts, saying it was our duties judicious use of development funds.

He also directed officials to improve performance of their departments.