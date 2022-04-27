Commissioner Kalat Division chairs meeting of Divisional Review Committee

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Kalat Division Dawood Khan Khilji chaired an introductory meeting of the Divisional Review Committee on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Kalat Division Abdul Ghani Alizai , Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Muhammad Ilyas Kabzai, President National Party (NP) Khuzdar, Mir Abdul Rehman Zehri ,President of Balochistan National Party (BNP) Khuzdar Mir Shafiq-ur Rehman Sasoli, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Central Leader Mir Muhammad Asif Jamaldeni, JUI Tehsil Khuzdar Amir Maulana Muhammad Ishaq Shahwani, President of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Khuzdar Mir Abdul Wahid Zehri, JUI Ideological Khuzdar Ameer Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Karkhi, SDOPHE Khuzdar Zafar Ahmad Zahri and others.

Commissioner Kalat Division briefed the meeting on the aims and objectives of establishment of Divisional Review Committee.

The Home Department has set up review committees at the provincial, divisional and district levels to improve the education, health, economy, energy, minerals, trade and agriculture sectors.

The meeting was informed that the three-tier committees would be chaired by the Chief Minister of Balochistan at the provincial level, commissioners at the divisional level and Deputy Commissioners at the district level.

The meeting informed that the development measures and the goal of maintaining law and order in the division was to be achieved, committees also need to ensure better coordination between the people, administration, civil society and law enforcement agencies.