Commissioner Kalat Division Hafiz Tahir visited Surab vows to facilities public

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Kalat Division Hafiz Tahir visited Surab district on Tuesday and chaired a meeting to review law and order situation and other problems of respective areas to ensure provision of facilities to people of the area.

Deputy Inspector General Police Kalat Rang Agha Muhammad Yousaf was also accompanied by Commissioner during the visit, said press release issued here.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Surab Qaisar Khan Nasar briefed the Commissioner about the law and order situation, and informed about the difficulties being faced by security forces including levies force and police personnel in the areas.

He said we have lack of vehicles and shortage of latest equipment in offices, hence security forces personnel were having residential problems in the area.

Deputy Commissioner expressed the optimism that provincial government would take measures to address the problems.

SP Surab informed the Commissioner that police and Levies force were playing their role to maintain peace in the area despite having limited resources.

Addressing at the meeting, Hafiz Tahir said incumbent government was paying special attention on backward areas, saying he was visiting all districts on the special directives of Chief Minister Balochistan and Chief Secretary of province in order to aware problems of public and other related issues for addressing them.

He said ongoing development schemes would be monitored in the areas for ensuring their completion at schedule time, adding that tracking systems would be implemented with passenger vehicles and loader vehicles on Quetta-Karachi National Highway to control traffic incident for protection of passengers during traveling in the areas.

Hafiz Tahir instructed all deputy commissioners to ensure law and order situation in their respective areas and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.