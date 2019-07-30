Commissioner Kalat Division inspects construction of 50 bed Nursing Hospital In Khuzdar

Commissioner Kalat Division Hafiz Tahir on Tuesday said provincial government was striving to ensure provision of quality healthcare facilities to public which was fundamental right of people in the respective areas of province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Kalat Division Hafiz Tahir on Tuesday said provincial government was striving to ensure provision of quality healthcare facilities to public which was fundamental right of people in the respective areas of province.

He shared these views while inspecting construction working of 50 bed Nursing Hospital in Khuzdar's Teaching Hospital under Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) scheme which was project of Rs 50 million.

On the occasion, local government's engineers briefed the Commissioner Kalat Division Hafiz Tahir about construction of new hospital and said construction of Nursing Hospital have completed 70 percent but rest of construction were under pending due to delaying of funds.

Commissioner Kalat Division said people of Khuzdar would get maximum healthcare facilities from completion of Nursing Hospital and they could not move towards to capital City for treatments, despite accomplishment of new clinic would create job opportunities for local youth in the area.

Relevant authorities were directed to complete under construction hospital on timely with standard by Commissioner Kalat Division.

He said Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan Alyani and Chief Secretary Balochistan Akhtar Nazir were paying special attention to provide latest equipment and other rudiments to hospitals for ensuring healthcare amenities to common people in district levels.

Earlier, Government Teaching Hospital Khuzdar's Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr, Muhammad Ismail Bajuai briefed the Commissioner Kalat Division regarding giving treatment facilities to patients and other requirements of complex.

Commissioner Kalat Division Hafiz Tahir assured him that he would contact Chief Minister Balochistan and Chief Secretary to address issues of hospital including recruitment of paramedic' staffs in same complex for better treatment of patients.