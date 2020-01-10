Commissioner Kalat Division Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Friday said incumbent provincial government was paying special attention on development of rural along with remote areas of the province to ensure completion of growth schemes without interruption for provision of welfare of common men in their respective areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Kalat Division Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Friday said incumbent provincial government was paying special attention on development of rural along with remote areas of the province to ensure completion of growth schemes without interruption for provision of welfare of common men in their respective areas.

He expressed these views while inspecting various ongoing schemes including health center, educational institutions, Chitouk's tourism, Kharazan Hitaachi, RCH and Chatauk's Reestaurant in Tehsil Maula area of Kalat district during his visit.

Superintending Engineer of Communication and Works Kalat Division Faiz Mohasin Baloch, Assistant Director P&D, Muhammad Sadiq Notani, Assistant Engineer Local Government Abdul Wahid Baloch, Assistant Engineer Kashif Baloch and other related officials were accompanied by the Commissioner Division Kalat.

On the occasion, Assistant Engineer Abdul Wahid Baloch briefed Hafiz Tahir that constructions of Primary Schools, Basic Health Unit (BHU) Center and other ongoing development schemes are in final stages of completion in Muala area.

Commissioner Kalat Division Hafiz Tahir said he was inspecting development schemes to review flaws of them in the area in order to address their problems for ensuring completion of them with standard on special directives of Chief Minister Balochistan and Chief Secretary Balochistan, aiming to facilitate people in the rural areas.

He also directed concerned officials to monitor ongoing development projects to complete them on timely with quality basis so that people would get advantages of them after conclusion of projects in their areas, saying no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He also inspected under construction Restaurant in Chitouk and instructed relevant officials to complete its work soon and it was also responsibility of administrations to ensure protection of tourism place of Maula for interest of tourists of country and Balochistan.

Commissioner Kalat Division also ordered concerned officials to make PC-1 of four walls of Restaurant for approval of relevant department.

Commissioner also took notice of absent teachers and expressed his concerns while strict directive was issued that action would be taken against those teachers who were absent from their duties long time, saying they were playing students of futures.

He said practical steps are underway to improve quality of education in rural areas for betterment of students and province.