Commissioner Kalat Division inspects works of several ongoing uplift schemes in Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Kalat Division Bashir Ahmad Khan Baazi on Thursday visited various under construction projects in Khuzdar and inspected the construction work and directed to complete all the projects on time with taken special care of quality of them.

Commissioner Kalat Division Bashir Ahmad Khan Baazi also inspected under construction of Divisional Women Center's Women Hostel at a cost of Rs. 70 million, works of Women Bazaar at a cost of Rs. 98 million and construction of Women business Center at a cost of Rs.164 million.

On the occasion, Xen on B&R Building Farooq Mengal and SDO Liaquat Ali Baloch briefed Commissioner Kalat Division about the construction projects that the Divisional Women's Center Khuzdar is in the final stages of completion.

Commissioner directed that special care should be taken to complete ongoing projects timely following standard work and that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Stressing on timely completion of all projects, he said that Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan and Chief Secretary Balochistan were taking measures to provide more opportunities to women in every field in order to empower women in the province.

He said the establishment of Divisional Women's Centro Women's Hostel and Women's Business Center in Khuzdar would not only improve the quality of life of women but also enable them to utilize their skills in a better way due to safe environment and available facilities.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Kalat Division also visited Khuzdar Central Jail. On this occasion, Superintendent Central Jail Saleem Tareen gave a detailed briefing to him regarding the overall situation of the jail, corona measures and inoculation of inmates. Commissioner Kalat immediately ordered that all prisoners over the age of 18 should be vaccinated and prison affairs should be continued with special care of government SOPs.

On the occasion, Commissioner Kalat also inspected the office and residential houses under construction of DIG Prisons at a cost of Rs. 39.5 million and directed the officers of the concerned department present on the spot to complete the work as soon as possible with standard.