Commissioner Kalat Division urges all transporters to avoid traveling till repairing of bridge

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Kalat Division Dawood Khan Khilji on Monday urged all transporters, private vehicle owners to avoid traveling on Quetta-Karachi National Highway while Lunda Bridge in Bela Cross and Hub Chowki in Lasbela district have been damaged by flood lanes caused suspending for all traffic.

According to detail, the concerned authorities were busy repairing the bridges despite the traffic flow will be ensured by repairing the bridges in the next ten to twelve hours.

In this regard, once again all transporters were informed to avoid travel till repairing the bridge.