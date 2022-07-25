UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Kalat Division Urges All Transporters To Avoid Traveling Till Repairing Of Bridge

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2022 | 10:36 PM

Commissioner Kalat Division urges all transporters to avoid traveling till repairing of bridge

Commissioner Kalat Division Dawood Khan Khilji on Monday urged all transporters, private vehicle owners to avoid traveling on Quetta-Karachi National Highway while Lunda Bridge in Bela Cross and Hub Chowki in Lasbela district have been damaged by flood lanes caused suspending for all traffic

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Kalat Division Dawood Khan Khilji on Monday urged all transporters, private vehicle owners to avoid traveling on Quetta-Karachi National Highway while Lunda Bridge in Bela Cross and Hub Chowki in Lasbela district have been damaged by flood lanes caused suspending for all traffic.

According to detail, the concerned authorities were busy repairing the bridges despite the traffic flow will be ensured by repairing the bridges in the next ten to twelve hours.

In this regard, once again all transporters were informed to avoid travel till repairing the bridge.

Related Topics

Flood Vehicle Traffic Kalat Lasbela Bela Hub All

Recent Stories

Governor Punjab administers oath to provincial min ..

Governor Punjab administers oath to provincial ministers

9 minutes ago
 No positive case reported for Corona in Balochista ..

No positive case reported for Corona in Balochistan

9 minutes ago
 President grieved over demise of Allama Syed Hamid ..

President grieved over demise of Allama Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi

9 minutes ago
 Protesters storm UN base in eastern DR Congo city

Protesters storm UN base in eastern DR Congo city

9 minutes ago
 Over 8.68m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.68m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

9 minutes ago
 Court adjourns reference against Mandviwala till A ..

Court adjourns reference against Mandviwala till Aug 28

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.