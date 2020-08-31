Commissioner Kalat Division visits hospital in Hub

Commissioner Kalat Division Mudassar Waheed Malik on Monday paid surprise visit to Ghulam Qadir Government Hospital in Hub area of Lasbela district to review the health facilities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Kalat Division Mudassar Waheed Malik on Monday paid surprise visit to Ghulam Qadir Government Hospital in Hub area of Lasbela district to review the health facilities.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Dr. Hassar Waqar Cheema.

The Commissioner inspected all branches of government run hospital and checked the attendance of doctors.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Muhammad Asif Shahwani briefed the Commissioner about provision of health facilities to public and its requirements in detail.

Malik maintained that he was visiting respective hospital of districts to address the problems in order to ensure provision of health facilities to people at district level.

He said provincial government under leadership of the Chief Minister Balochistan was paying special attention for Health sector especially at district hospitals amid to enhance the capacity.

He also instructed concerned officials to ensure doctor and paramedical staff presence in the hospital adding that negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.