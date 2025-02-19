Commissioner Kalat launches tree plantation drive in Khuzdar

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Kalat Division Muhammad Naeem Khan Bazai and Director of Forests Kalat Division Syed Farid Shah inaugurated the tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling in the Commissioner Complex of Khuzdar on Wednesday.

Additional Commissioner Ijaz Ahmed Jafar, Ex-B&R Liaquat Baloch, SDO Niaz Ahmed Zehri and others were present on the occasion.

Commissioner Kalat Division Muhammad Naeem Khan Bazai said that the effectiveness of tree planting is an acknowledged fact and it is very important to plant as many trees as possible to prevent environmental pollution.

He urged citizens that they should take part in this campaign and be a part of the good work, planting trees is a true act of worship, the launch of this campaign by Director of Forests Kalat Division Syed Farid Shah is positive.

He said that the district administration and the agriculture department should also take this campaign forward and plant trees in the entire division.

He said that the importance of planting trees has increased significantly after climate change and in this regard, the government as well as ordinary citizens should actively participate in the tree planting campaign.