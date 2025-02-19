Open Menu

Commissioner Kalat Launches Tree Plantation Drive In Khuzdar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Commissioner Kalat launches tree plantation drive in Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Kalat Division Muhammad Naeem Khan Bazai and Director of Forests Kalat Division Syed Farid Shah inaugurated the tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling in the Commissioner Complex of Khuzdar on Wednesday.

Additional Commissioner Ijaz Ahmed Jafar, Ex-B&R Liaquat Baloch, SDO Niaz Ahmed Zehri and others were present on the occasion.

Commissioner Kalat Division Muhammad Naeem Khan Bazai said that the effectiveness of tree planting is an acknowledged fact and it is very important to plant as many trees as possible to prevent environmental pollution.

He urged citizens that they should take part in this campaign and be a part of the good work, planting trees is a true act of worship, the launch of this campaign by Director of Forests Kalat Division Syed Farid Shah is positive.

He said that the district administration and the agriculture department should also take this campaign forward and plant trees in the entire division.

He said that the importance of planting trees has increased significantly after climate change and in this regard, the government as well as ordinary citizens should actively participate in the tree planting campaign.

Recent Stories

Horse and Cattle Show 2025:  Second day of Kabadd ..

Horse and Cattle Show 2025:  Second day of Kabaddi, Sher-e-Punjab Dangal Conclu ..

11 minutes ago
 PITB Launches Registration for New 'SheWins' Batch ..

PITB Launches Registration for New 'SheWins' Batch to Empower Women with Digital ..

59 minutes ago
 PITB launches registration for new 'SheWins' batch ..

PITB launches registration for new 'SheWins' batch to empower women with digital ..

1 hour ago
 LHC nullifies removal of NADRA chairman

LHC nullifies removal of NADRA chairman

1 hour ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,800 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,800 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for ..

Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for stability, development

2 hours ago
Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced ..

Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced to life imprisonment

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display captivates spectators before s ..

3 hours ago
 Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sal ..

Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sale

3 hours ago
 Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlig ..

Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlights importance of cooperation ..

4 hours ago
 Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 d ..

Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 defence firms

4 hours ago
 UAE supports establishment of centres for foster f ..

UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan