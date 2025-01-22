Open Menu

Commissioner Kalat Reviews Test Interviews Of Teachers Held In SBK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2025 | 07:11 PM

Commissioner Kalat reviews test interviews of teachers held in SBK

Commissioner Kalat Division Muhammad Naeem Khan Bazai on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the complaints of candidates of Kalat Division regarding the test interviews held in SBK and the appointment of teachers on contract basis in the Education Department

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Commissioner Kalat Division Muhammad Naeem Khan Bazai on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the complaints of candidates of Kalat Division regarding the test interviews held in SBK and the appointment of teachers on contract basis in the education Department.

These complaints were received by the Grievance Redressal Cell from Commissioner Kalat Division Muhammad Naeem Khan Bazai.

The Commissioner Kalat Division said that the merit and suitability of the candidate would be taken into account in the Education Department and recommendations would be made to the Education Department for redressal of valid complaints.

He said that no negligence would be tolerated regarding the Education Department and merit would be ensured under the disabled quota and minority quota.

He further said that compliance with the merit policy of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Khan Bugti would be ensured in all cases.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Ijaz Ahmed Jafar, District Officers of Kalat Division, DEO Hub, DEO Kalat Divisional Director Muhammad Zakaria Shahwani and other concerned officials.

Recent Stories

Ajman Bank reports record annual profits of AED440 ..

Ajman Bank reports record annual profits of AED440 million, marking 213% growth

1 minute ago
 Awareness session on productivity programs at SCCI

Awareness session on productivity programs at SCCI

2 minutes ago
 EasyJet boss backs reported plan to expand Heathro ..

EasyJet boss backs reported plan to expand Heathrow

1 minute ago
 IGP Islamabad stresses right-sizing, performance r ..

IGP Islamabad stresses right-sizing, performance reviews in commanders’ confer ..

1 minute ago
 Germany's Bertelsmann strikes deal with OpenAI

Germany's Bertelsmann strikes deal with OpenAI

1 minute ago
 School uniforms distribution among students in Lay ..

School uniforms distribution among students in Layyah district

1 minute ago
Chairman CDA inaugurates state-of-the-Art Day Care ..

Chairman CDA inaugurates state-of-the-Art Day Care Centre

1 minute ago
 IGP issues SOPs for assisting disabled persons, tr ..

IGP issues SOPs for assisting disabled persons, transgenders

1 minute ago
 Campaign for distribution of joint land holdings f ..

Campaign for distribution of joint land holdings from Feb 1

5 minutes ago
 Tanveer Machi gang busted

Tanveer Machi gang busted

5 minutes ago
 Lahore police arrests 102 fugitives, 20 court absc ..

Lahore police arrests 102 fugitives, 20 court absconders

5 minutes ago
 MoHAP set to take part in 50th Arab Health

MoHAP set to take part in 50th Arab Health

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan