Commissioner Kalat Reviews Test Interviews Of Teachers Held In SBK
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2025 | 07:11 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Commissioner Kalat Division Muhammad Naeem Khan Bazai on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the complaints of candidates of Kalat Division regarding the test interviews held in SBK and the appointment of teachers on contract basis in the education Department.
These complaints were received by the Grievance Redressal Cell from Commissioner Kalat Division Muhammad Naeem Khan Bazai.
The Commissioner Kalat Division said that the merit and suitability of the candidate would be taken into account in the Education Department and recommendations would be made to the Education Department for redressal of valid complaints.
He said that no negligence would be tolerated regarding the Education Department and merit would be ensured under the disabled quota and minority quota.
He further said that compliance with the merit policy of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Khan Bugti would be ensured in all cases.
The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Ijaz Ahmed Jafar, District Officers of Kalat Division, DEO Hub, DEO Kalat Divisional Director Muhammad Zakaria Shahwani and other concerned officials.
