Commissioner Kalat, Tufail Baloch Hoists National Flag At Independence Day Ceremony In Khuzdar

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Commissioner Kalat, Tufail Baloch hoists national flag at Independence Day ceremony in Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) A grand and dignified ceremony was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Khuzdar on the occasion of Independence Day.

The event was led by Commissioner of Kalat Division, Tufail Baloch, who hoisted the national flag to the tune of the national anthem, A contingent of police and Levies personnel presented the guard of honour.

The ceremony witnessed enthusiastic participation from prominent officials and community leaders, including Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Yasir Iqbal Dashti, Commandant Kalat Scouts Colonel Abdul Hafeez, DIG Kalat Range Abdul Hameed Khoso, SSP Shehzada Umar Abbas Babar, Assistant Commissioner Abdul Hafeez Kakar, DSP Headquarters Amir Bakhsh Ghulamani, DSP City Muhammad Zaman Pandrani, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Wadera Muhammad Saleh, and XEN C&W Buildings Liaqat Zehri.

Also in attendance were the President of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Khuzdar, Hafiz Hameedullah, tribal elders, officers from all line departments, and other distinguished guests.

The venue was adorned with vibrant decorations, including green and white flags and floral arrangements, reflecting a patriotic and festive atmosphere. Attendees expressed their deep love and commitment to the motherland during the flag-hoisting segment, standing united in their celebration of Pakistan’s independence.

In the ceremony, Commissioner Tufail Baloch, along with Colonel Abdul Hafeez and DIG Abdul Hameed Khoso, cut a ceremonial cake marking the anniversary of Pakistan’s independence. Prayers were offered for the country’s peace, prosperity, and progress. The participants reaffirmed their pledge to contribute wholeheartedly to the development and betterment of the country.

