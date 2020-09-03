Commissioner Karachi appoints AC-I as Inquiry Officer to probe fire incident at Keamari

Commissioner, Karachi Division on Thursday appointed the Additional Commissioner I (AC-I) as the Inquiry Officer to ascertain the facts and fix responsibility for the fire incident at an oil storage facility of a private company here at Keamari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner, Karachi Division on Thursday appointed the Additional Commissioner I (AC-I) as the Inquiry Officer to ascertain the facts and fix responsibility for the fire incident at an oil storage facility of a private company here at Keamari.

The Inquiry Officer is assigned to determine the cause of the incident, to ascertain whether the security protocol/SOPs were followed.

In case if breach of such protocol is determined, identity and fix responsibility.

The IO will also suggest measures for ensuring that such incidents do not occur in future.

The Inquiry Officer may take assistance of any technical person or relevant department in this regard.

The Inquiry Officer shall submit the report along with findings and clear recommendations within one week time to the Commissioner Karachi for taking further necessary action into the matter.