Commissioner Karachi Asks Industrial Associations To Join Tree Plantation Drive

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 08:17 PM

Commissioner Karachi asks industrial associations to join tree plantation drive

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani has urged the Industrial Associations of the city to play their role in Tree Plantation Drive

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani has urged the Industrial Associations of the city to play their role in Tree Plantation Drive.

He stated this while addressing to the inaugural ceremony of "Tree Plantation Drive" in Korangi Industrial Area here on Wednesday.

Former President of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Danish Khan, Group Chairman Martin Dow Abdul Sattar Akhai, President of IAMKARACHI Amin Hashwani, Head of KATI's Standing Committee on Tree Plantation Junaid Naqi and Deputy Commissioner Korangi Shaharyar Memon were also present, on the occasion.

The Commissioner said that protection of environment is a collective responsibility and all stakeholders of Karachi including industrial representative bodies, corporate sector and civil society should collaborate in it.

He also appreciated the role played by KATI for the Tree Plantation in Korangi Industrial Area.

Danish Khan said that KATI has played a vibrant role and resolves to promote Planting Tree at every level.

He said that patron-in-chief of the association SM Muneer also patronizing PM's Green Pakistan Program and announced to plant at least 100 million trees all over the country. "We are following his vision for this great national cause," he added.

Junaid Naqi said that gathering that with the collaboration of Martin Dow and IAMKARACHI this Plantation Drive would cover the Surgeon Faiz Muhammad Road, from Brooks Chowrangi to Attock Refinery.

He said that KATI has planted 100 thousand trees in industrial area, which was a great success.

