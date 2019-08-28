UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Karachi Assures Of All Possible Support To ACF

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 10:54 PM

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Wednesday assured all possible support to the Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation (ACF) in its efforts of animal rescue

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Wednesday assured all possible support to the Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation (ACF) in its efforts of animal rescue.

In a meeting with a three-member delegation of non-profit organization ACF which called on him at his office, the Commissioner said that the city administration would provide all possible support and guidance to the organization in successfully undertaking awareness campaign in Karachi to raise awareness about animal rights and animal rescue, according to statement.

The delegation was led by ACF founder Ayesha Chundrigar.

ACF made detailed presentation on their efforts on animal rights and welfare.

The Commissioner was informed that the ACF was running the animal shelter in Karachi which was first of its kind in the country. The injured and unwell animals were rescued for which ambulance service was being run and hospital for their treatment had been established.

The delegation informed that they had active rescue helpline service.

The ACF volunteers were also engaged in campaigns to raise awarenessamong the owners about how to treat animals in a better way.

