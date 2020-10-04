UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Karachi Assures Support To Arts Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 07:50 PM

Commissioner Karachi assures support to Arts Council

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Karachi Sohail Rajput on Sunday assured the governing body of the Karachi Arts Council that the Sindh Government was committed to continuing its support to the Arts Council.

He said this while chairing a meeting of Governing Body of the Karachi Arts Council here on Sunday.

He said the Sindh Government will continue its support to the Arts council to meet the council's long standing goals to promote art and literature in the city so it can remain a prominent platform for artists, writers and literary expression.

President of the Karachi Arts Council Ahmed Shah made a detailed presentation to the commissioner on the achievements and activities successfully undertaken by the Karachi Arts Council and specially mentioning the importance of the International urdu Conference which is attended by writers, poets, artists and scholars from all over the world every year.

The Commissioner showed a keen interest in the council's contribution towards reviving art, poetry and literary prose and for keeping them alive. He said that Urdu literature was one of the richest literature in the world but it was slowly disappearing as poets and writers of today no longer had the opportunities to express and explore their artistic endeavors amid a fast-moving life.

He pressed the need for more organizations like the Arts Council that would provide a safe space for artists and create a budding market for creative expression across the population.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh World Sunday Market All From Government

Recent Stories

Space-focused event launches Expo 2020’s themati ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy fines 8 businesses and warns 13 for ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid establishes Higher Committee f ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to Emir of ..

3 hours ago

One year to go: Switzerland to take off for Expo 2 ..

3 hours ago

Israel records 2,557 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.