Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2024 | 09:40 PM

Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting of anti-corruption committee

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi on Thursday chaired the meeting of Anti-corruption committee-II in his office here.

Anti-corruption officials and representatives of concerned departments participated in the meeting, said a statement. Various complaints of bribery and corruption in different departments were reviewed in the meeting.

The anti-corruption officers briefed the participants about the details of complaints against various departments. It was told that the Anti-Corruption department received complaints against 43 officials.

It was told that the maximum number of complaints i-e 10 were received against registration department officials.

The meeting approved an open inquiry into all ten complaints against the registration department officials.

The complaints were received against four officials of the Sindh Buildings Control Authority, two officials of KDA, and the officers of the Police, KMC, Auqaf, Revenue, Health, and education departments.

The meeting directed the Anti-corruption department to complete the inquiry against the officials within a month. The meeting approved filing an FIR against three officials reportedly involved in corruption and decided to file an FIR against them. Commissioner Karachi said that complaints of corruption should be dealt with speedily.

