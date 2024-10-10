Commissioner Karachi Chairs Meeting Of Anti-corruption Committee
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2024 | 09:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi on Thursday chaired the meeting of Anti-corruption committee-II in his office here.
Anti-corruption officials and representatives of concerned departments participated in the meeting, said a statement. Various complaints of bribery and corruption in different departments were reviewed in the meeting.
The anti-corruption officers briefed the participants about the details of complaints against various departments. It was told that the Anti-Corruption department received complaints against 43 officials.
It was told that the maximum number of complaints i-e 10 were received against registration department officials.
The meeting approved an open inquiry into all ten complaints against the registration department officials.
The complaints were received against four officials of the Sindh Buildings Control Authority, two officials of KDA, and the officers of the Police, KMC, Auqaf, Revenue, Health, and education departments.
The meeting directed the Anti-corruption department to complete the inquiry against the officials within a month. The meeting approved filing an FIR against three officials reportedly involved in corruption and decided to file an FIR against them. Commissioner Karachi said that complaints of corruption should be dealt with speedily.
Recent Stories
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads
PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner reviews preparations for SCO Summit; inspects upgraded joint check post on old Airport ..2 minutes ago
-
Abolishing agreements with five power plants to further reduce tariff: Awais2 minutes ago
-
Pak-Saudi Business Forum drives IT sector collaboration through B2B partnerships2 minutes ago
-
AJK authorities beef up foolproof security for Chinese, foreigners engaged in development projects12 minutes ago
-
Two arrested with 23 cartons of fireworks12 minutes ago
-
Faith in Khatam-e-Nabuwat integral part of Muslim's definition: SC12 minutes ago
-
LHC adjourns plea on phone call tapping, awaits IHC verdict22 minutes ago
-
RD, Provincial Ombudsman held Khuli Kachehri at District Accounts Office22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner federal (Ombudsman) holds khuli kachehri22 minutes ago
-
NGO offers provision of free food to students of primary schools32 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi expresses grief over demise of Soomro32 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison32 minutes ago